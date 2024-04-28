Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 671 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 343,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 506,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

