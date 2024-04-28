Syon Capital LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

