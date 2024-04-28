Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 10,844 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

