Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.