Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $73.39 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

