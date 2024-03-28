NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.26. NWTN shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 14,856 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Down 11.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NWTN during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.