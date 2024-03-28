Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 29th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of GDNSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 125,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,651. Goodness Growth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.