L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-$21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.19 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.700-13.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.54. 2,133,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,338. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

