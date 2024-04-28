Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 226.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $293,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $274.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,793 shares of company stock worth $182,177,918 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

