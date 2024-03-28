Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Safe and Green Development Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 71,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,174. Safe and Green Development has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

