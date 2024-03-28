Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Safe and Green Development Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 71,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,174. Safe and Green Development has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
