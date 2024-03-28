Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 2,569,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.