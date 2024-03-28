Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,351. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

