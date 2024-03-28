Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Elis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $21.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Elis has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.
Elis Company Profile
