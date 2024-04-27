Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

ORCL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

