E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,714 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 97,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.56. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 296.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caribou Biosciences Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
