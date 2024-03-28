Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 4,846,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

