Leisure Capital Management Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 361,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

