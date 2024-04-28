Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,608. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.