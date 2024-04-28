Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 60 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $510.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average of $481.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

