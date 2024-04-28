Consolidated Planning Corp Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,474,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DIA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.31. 4,252,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

