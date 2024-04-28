Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,334,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $74.99. 5,560,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,721. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

