BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0033

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $122,132.98 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,336,678 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.