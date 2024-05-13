Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,805. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

