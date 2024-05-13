Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,986,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $186.60. 191,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.48 and a 52 week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

