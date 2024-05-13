Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 89 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.39. 547,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,013. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.67 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.