Bank OZK Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

EMN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

