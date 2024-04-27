Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.9% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $260.04. 700,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,273. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

