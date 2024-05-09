iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $522.34. 1,979,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,045. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $450.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average of $485.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.