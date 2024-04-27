Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $91,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $216.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

