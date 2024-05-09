Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. 2,125,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,213. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

