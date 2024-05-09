Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.38 million.
INTA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 1,281,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,648. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091,704 shares of company stock valued at $257,488,285. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
