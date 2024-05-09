Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 1,597,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

