ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. ZimVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.700 EPS.

ZimVie Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 950,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,342. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $461.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIMV. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

