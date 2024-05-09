Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 1,442,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.94. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

