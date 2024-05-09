Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.94. 441,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

