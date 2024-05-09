McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.25-$32.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35-$361.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $11.86 on Thursday, reaching $555.47. 562,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

