Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Immunocore Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

