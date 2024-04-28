DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $7.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

