Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

