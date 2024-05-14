Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 153,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 124,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,628,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $217,778,000 after acquiring an additional 278,784 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 46,773,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,494,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

