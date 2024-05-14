Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. 945,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

