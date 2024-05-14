Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 34,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

