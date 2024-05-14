VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYEM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 56,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,531. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

