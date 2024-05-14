The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after buying an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after buying an additional 1,717,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,030. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $77.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,902 shares of company stock valued at $49,403,092. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

