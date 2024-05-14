3,816 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 970,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,444,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,844,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. 4,020,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,719. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

