Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.