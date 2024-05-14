Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 77,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

