Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 819.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

