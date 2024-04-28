Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,418,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,904,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,483,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,448,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $335.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.77 and a 200 day moving average of $340.97. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

