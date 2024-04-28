Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 539,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CFG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

